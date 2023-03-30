The CA Institute has decided to open three new Chapters in the United States for providing better opportunities to members and expand services offerings, its President Aniket Sunil Talati has said.

The three new Chapters in the US will come up at Seattle, Ohio and Arizona, Talati said in a video message to members post a meeting of the Central Council.

As on date, ICAI has seven existing chapters in the US — Dallas, New England, San Fransisco, Houston, New York, Washington DC and Chicago. Arizona chapter will be launched on March 31, sources said.

In all, ICAI currently has 44 Chapters around the world.

Soon after he assumed charge at the helm of ICAI in February this year, Talati had told businessline that CA Institute would this year go all out to increase accounting profession’s global outreach and footprint so as to expand opportunities for its members.

Towards this end, ICAI is already in talks for MoUs/MRAs (mutual recognition agreements) with various accounting bodies across the World. Meanwhile, the Central Council had at its recent meeting approved the opening up of a new branch of the Western India Regional Council at Gandhinagar, Talati said.

He also said that ICAI is confident that the Corporate Affairs Ministry would soon approve CA Institute’s new scheme for education and training.

The ICAI Council has also decided that Forensic accounting investigation standards (FAIS) and the second phase of peer review mandate would now be made mandatory from July 1, 2023 instead of April 1, 2023.

Talati also said that ICAI would be entering its 75th year of foundation on July 1,2023.

Recently ICAI had a strategy meeting where deliberations were held on strategic matters. “The entire council discussed the future strategy of ICAI to develop a vision for the next 25 years”, he said. Talati also said that ICAI has become a prime partner of B20 and will be involved in various policy making initiatives of B20 within G20.