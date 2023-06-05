The CA Institute’s Central Council has approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Harvard Business School, said a top official.

“Our council has approved MoU with Harvard Business School. We have now sent the MoU for the final approval of Union Cabinet,” Aniket Sunil Talati, President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), told businessline.

This ICAI move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the US from June 21-24, where he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House.

This will be Modi’s first state visit to the US during his nine-year long reign as Prime Minister. Harvard Business School (HBS) is the graduate business school of Harvard University, a private research university in Boston, Massachusetts.

It is consistently ranked among the top business schools in the world and offers a large full-time MBA program, management-related doctoral programs, and executive education programs.

The objective of the MoU with HBS is to develop a customised Executive Education Program for CA Institute’s members.

The idea is to design a specific module for Chartered Accountants through HBS. “It will be a tailor made program for Indian chartered accountants and would have a duration of four weeks. Under the agreement, the program provides for all three options of delivery — residential, virtual and hybrid. It will get finalised after the approval of Union Cabinet”, sources said.

The specially curated Executive Education Program will be open both for practising chartered accountants and those CAs working in industry., they added.