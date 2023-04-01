The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has said its members can tap the huge opportunity in the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) space. To help its members and the parties that seek to find a solution, the institute has opened an ADR facility at its Hyderabad campus.

“This is a pilot centre that we are doing here. We are going to replicate this across the country, helping our members tap the opportunity,” Manish Gupta, President of ICSI, told businessline.

“The Centre of Excellence that we have in Hyderabad will offer support to the parties that seek arbitration,” he said.

Social Auditors

Stating that ICSI members are eligible to act as Social Autidotrs, he said the institute has set up the ICSI Institute of Social Auditors to strengthen this space and impact assessment to foster the social governance ecosystem in the country.

The institute will develop standards for social audit, register social auditors, and lay down their standards of professional conduct.

New Syllabus

The ICSI’s new syllabus for the fresh batches will come into force this year. While the new syllabus (7 papers) for the executive programme has already commenced from February 1 and the exam will be conducted in December 2023. For the professional course, the exam will be organised in early 2024.

“We have incorporated courses on Artificial Intelligence (as it is going to impact the profession), ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) and Artibtration,” Gupta said.

The institute revamps the syllabus every five years and has reduced the number of papers to 14 from 17.

Gupta was here to take part in a conference on ADR organised by the ICSI CoE in association with the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre.

He said the institute will organise its second international conference in London on May 11 and 12. The theme of the conference is ‘Strengthening global Governance for an equitable, inclusive and sustainable future

