ICSI signs MoU with CUSAT for academic collaboration

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cochin University of Science and Technology for academic collaboration.

Nagendra D Rao, President of ICSI, told reporters here that the academic collaboration with renowned universities in the country and abroad and other institutions has been one of the important missions pursued by the institute as part of offering diversified opportunities for students.

Also read: ICSI to promote Company Secretaryship as career

As per the MoU, three top students from the School of Legal Studies of CUSAT would be bestowed with the ICSI Signature Gold Award. The award winners would be entitled to pursue a course run by the ICSI without any fees.

The MoU also facilitates the exchange of faculties between CUSAT and ICSI and participation in national and international academic seminars and events conducted by both institutions. The students of ICSI will also have the opportunity to use the library facility of CUSAT.

He said that ICSI has also signed an MoU with the Science Olympiad Foundation for conducting International Commerce Olympiad.

On other initiatives, he said, ICSI has developed a series of digital, online and offline programmes and courses to enhance the professional competence and personal well-being of practising company secretaries, CS students and those aspiring to join the CS profession. The offering includes short-term and long-term courses.

The institute also implemented a New Training Structure as per Regulation 46BA and 46BB under The Company Secretaries (Amendment) Regulations, 2020. The training programme comprised a one-month executive development programme, 21-month practical training and corporate leadership programme.

According to him, ICSI has four international centres in Dubai, US, UK and Singapore. Three more centres in Australia, Canada and Malaysia are in the pipeline and would be opened in the next six months.