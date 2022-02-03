IDBI Bank Expression of Interest to be issued before March-end: DIPAM Secretary

The Budget 2022 was keenly watched as to how the Centre will play the disinvestment game and what could happen to some high-profile transactions such as the LIC IPO and BPCL privatisation. DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey spoke to BusinessLine on the latest Budget announcements on disinvestment and privatisation. Excerpts:

When can we expect FDI limit specification for LIC? Will it be 20 per cent and on par with public sector banks?

For FDI policy in LIC, the Department for Promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) will soon move the Cabinet on this. For us, this is more of a theoretical move. In the case of public sector banks, FDI is already capped at 20 per cent. By law we (government) cannot go below 51 per cent in LIC and can go below by 25 per cent only after five years. Also, LIC cannot be treated on par with insurance sector ( 74 per cent FDI cap) when it comes to FDI cap, as it is not an insurance company but a corporation. At the most, the FDI limit for LIC can be the same as already provided for public sector and this is more than enough. A separate column has to be introduced.

What about embedded value (EV) evaluation for LIC? Has Milliman completed its exercise, and what is the EV it has come up with?

The EV calculation has been done. The insurance regulator IRDAI has to give its approval on this.

So, how true are media reports that EV has been pegged at over ₹5-lakh crore?

You will come to know of it next week. It (EV) could be higher than this, and enterprise value would be at multiples of the arrived EV. It will get reflected in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ( DRHP).

When is the LIC DRHP likely to be filed with SEBI?

It is likely to be filed next week.

On IDBI Bank, what is the status, and when can one expect the Expression of Interest (EOI)? Is the RBI completely on board?

We expect the EOI will be out this fiscal and before end March 2022. Yes, the RBI is now on board, and that is why the consultation with central bank was necessary upfront so that we don’t end up doing unilateral things. We have sorted out issues with the RBI so that everybody has clarity — RBI, ourselves and the bidders. Now, we can move to EOI quickly and roadshows will happen this month. This is better so that later no regulatory issues crop up and they don’t end up saying banking licence will not be available. This was a peculiar thing, but here we have to be clear about the conditions. What we have learnt from our experience is that more we have clarity before launching the more smoother it will be in completing it. Although we can have some flexibility at the end, we cannot go back and forth too much. Broad conditions have to be clear right from the beginning at the EOI stage.

Will both the Centre and LIC shed stakes equally to enable control to move to the winning bidder?

IDBI Bank is a private bank. We are privatising a private bank in the sense that LIC will transfer management control. The whole idea is to ensure that LIC does not run a bank. In the RBI book, IDBI Bank is a private bank. We will have to decide how much LIC and IDBI Bank will have to shed.

What about the status of BPCL transaction? Can one expect this to happen in first half next fiscal?

BPCL transaction has been caught up in energy transition issue. It is a large transaction. There is some delay and consortiums have to come in for financial bidding. It was to be a marquee transaction for us in the current year itself. But BPCL itself is changing and there are lot of things that have come in like ESG rating. These are all sortable issues. It’s not that they are not sortable. BPCL we could have done the transaction if we had not caught up in the pandemic.

Are you still looking to do BPCL transaction as a complete entity, or do you want them to be split vertical wise so that transaction could be effected smoothly?

Right now, it’s a complete entity scenario. Unless we are faced with a situation that we cannot go this way.. then we have to think otherwise.

What about Concor.. when is the EOI expected?

We will do it as fast as possible. We are persuading the Railways and unless the land issue is sorted, it cannot move. What is the point and we have learnt from experience that before coming up with EOIs we should sort all issues. Then within one year from EOI, we can complete the transaction and handover. Like, in Nilanchal, we have completed it in one year from EOI. It does not require four years.

On Bharat Bond ETF what is the plan for next fiscal?

We had done one recently in December 2021. Actually a lot of secondary market transactions are now going on, which is very encouraging. On that model so many private players are introducing variants in ETFs. People are creating new ETFs combining corporate bonds and SDLs. After we introduced Bharat Bond ETF, this particularly helped expand the market. We were earlier thinking that we would come with Bharat Bond ETFs two times a year. Now, we are saying we have decided we will do it once in a year, as the rest is being done by secondary market activity. Bond ETF is a good market. Many HNIs are investing in this. It’s a good product and safe product. We will do it once every year.

What is the status on asset monetisation?

Different ministries are doing this. Road sector is progressing well on Toll operate and transfer (TOTs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InVITs). Power is also doing well. Powergrid is preparing some more InvIT proposals. Railways has done development for about ₹389 crore (including Habibganj PPP). Mines have done about ₹4,000 crore. Overall, about ₹26,000-crore asset monetisation has been done this fiscal so far, and momentum is expected to be built up over a period of time. The target of ₹6-lakh crore over four years is quite aspirational. Pandemic had also affected planning and performance this fiscal.