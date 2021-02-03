IEX notches highest ever electricity sales volume in January

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
An all-time high volume of electricity was traded on the Indian Energy Exchange in January, coinciding with the trend of record-breaking electricity demand over the past few weeks as the Indian economy bounces back in the post-Covid world.
The power trading exchange firm said in a release that 7,434 mega units (MU) of electricity was traded last month — a year-on-year growth of 47 per cent. The term-ahead market segment, which comprises intra-day, contingency, daily and weekly contracts, reported the highest growth of 95 per cent year-on-year, with 524 MU volume traded.
This is a new milestone for the electricity market, which utilities turn to when their consumers demand more power than is being supplied through long-term contracts with electricity generators. According to the data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, the national peak demand touched 190 gigawatts on January 30, seeing an 11 per cent year-on-year growth, while the energy consumption grew 4.7 per cent YoY during the month.
The day-ahead market segment of IEX traded 5,584 MU, registering ample availability of power with the total sell bids at 10,074 MU being almost twice of the cleared volume, the company said.
The real-time market segment, which attempts to balance demand-supply variations in at just 1-hour notice, registered the highest ever monthly volume of 1,233 MU in January since its commencement in June last year. The sell-side liquidity was twice the cleared volume, with the market price of ₹3.01 per unit, the release added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...