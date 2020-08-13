IEX wants to introduce trading in liquid LNG, petroleum products

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
India’s premier energy exchange, IEX, wants to introduce trading in petroleum products, especially LNG in liquefied form.
On July 15, IEX opened a platform for trading in natural gas, mainly for imported LNG.
This was close on the heels of the exchange bringing in ‘real time market’ for trading in electricity, in June — where buyers and sellers of electricity could place bids for purchase or sale of electricity after just one hour.
Asked which other products IEX could be expected to introduce in the near term, Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, the listed company’s Director – Strategy & Regulatory Affairs, told BusinessLine that the exchange was mulling other petroleum products, especially LNG in liquefied form.
“LNG in liquid form can be traded separately,” he said. Asked how the product would be delivered (derivatives are not yet allowed), Mediratta said liquid LNG could be trucked to the buyers’ places from import terminals — it would be re-gasified at site.
The conventional way of transporting LNG is to convert the liquid gas into gaseous form at a re-gasification facility at the terminal where LNG is imported and pipe the gas to customers. However, according to Mediratta, the are other ways of handling the fuel which provides an opportunity to IEX.
Today, small, portable re-gasification units are available, he said, noting that “it is already a big business in China.” Even in India, some people have begun to use it, he said.
IEX’s gas platform saw trading of 9,600 mmBtu of gas in the first fortnight. Even though there is not much gas available for trading in the spot or short term market, much of the availability having been committed under long term contracts, the volumes could have been higher but for the closure of the Dabhol LNG terminal for the monsoons.
Mediratta said IEX was in talks with ONGC and Reliance to get them sell any ‘free gas’ (gas that is not required to be sold under government-fixed prices) through the exchange.
Asked if IEX would start trading LNG brought into the Kochi terminal, Mediratta said that Kochi could become a hub once the Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline was commissioned.
The pipeline was scheduled to be commissioned this month (August) but has been delayed by Covid-19. Once the pipeline came into being, industries around Mangaluru could start using gas.
Asked if the pipeline implied a jump in IEX’s business, Mediratta said that it was a big positive, but would take time because user industries would need time to shift from their conventional fuels to gas.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...