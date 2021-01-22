Need urgent cut in oil prices through tax rationalisation: SBI Ecowrap report

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The spend on oil in December 2020 crowding out the spend on other essential items such as health, grocery and utility services is a worrisome development and demands an urgent cut in oil prices through tax rationalisation, according to State Bank of India’s research report Ecowrap.
The report warned that if there is no cut in oil prices, consumers’ non-discretionary spending will continue to get distorted and crowd out discretionary expenses as has been the case in December. This will also impart an upward bias in inflation, it added.
In fact, the share of non-discretionary spend has jumped to 65 per cent in December, the same as before pandemic, but only because of fuel spend, according to an analysis by SBI’s economic research department.
Also read: SBI lowers FY21 GDP contraction forecast to 7.4 per cent
The report assessed that such trend is also deciphered from CSO (Central Statistical Organisation) inflation numbers that shows weighted contribution of spend on urban and rural education is down by around 20-30 basis points, which will only go up as educational institutions open up.
As per the Department’s analysis, which is based on SBI credit card spends between April 2020 and November 2020, in principle, the share of discretionary spending of consumers that had reached as much as 35 per cent of total cards spending in February crashed to 15 per cent in April.
Since April, the share of discretionary spends has, however, fluctuated wildly between 15 per cent and 35 per cent.
But the most definitive conclusion during April and November 2020 is that when the Department re-estimated CPI (consumer price inflation) headline by using Paasche’s Index, the April and May inflation numbers on an average were 120 bps lower than NSO inflation numbers.
For April-November 2020, the Department’s computed CPI average is at 6.3 per cent, as compared with 6.9 per cent as per NSO estimates.
In December 2020, the Department’s CPI computed inflation is, however, higher at 5 per cent, a sharp 40 basis point higher than CSO estimate at 4.6 per cent.
“Since the beginning of pandemic, the whole world has undergone significant behavioural changes at all levels and India is also not an exception.
“We expect the Union Budget to encompass such behavioural changes of public. What are such behavioural changes? To begin with, spending habits of consumers changed significantly during pandemic within essential / non-discretionary and non-essential / discretionary items,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.
SBI’s transaction data shows that even much elderly men and women have been using the digital platform more frequently during and even long after the lockdown has ended and hence ideally it should be preserved.
“Clearly, the Budget must make announcements to continue to incentivise the move towards digital transaction...
“The Budget must also incentivise the jump in household financial savings. This could be done by incentivising the investments in PPF, Sukanya Samridhi Scheme and through new instruments like infrastructure bonds,” Ghosh said.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...