IFSCA constitutes Nilesh Shah headed expert committee on Investment Funds

Gift city regulator IFSCA has constituted an expert committee on Investment Funds to recommend the roadmap for the funds industry in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs).
The committee – headed by Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co Ltd – has been tasked to recommend to the IFSCA on long-term vision for operation of Investment Funds in IFSC.
The 12-member panel comprises leaders from the entire fund management ecosystem including from areas such as technology, distribution, legal, compliance and operations.
The panel has also been asked to make recommendations with respect to structure of Investment Funds in IFSC, an official release said.
The recommendations could be in two fold – short-term in nature that can be implemented by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) immediately ( less than three months). Such suggestions may fall under the exclusive regulatory purview of IFSCA; Recommendations that maybe implemented in mid term (six months to 1 year). Such suggestions may also pertain to regulatory purview of other regulators.
The panel’s terms of reference also includes identification of issues that may be critical for development of the Investment Funds industry at IFSCs including inter-regulatory issues. Also forming part of the terms of reference are any other relevant item on building the ecosystem interalia on asset managers, hedge funds, Private Equity, Venture Capital, sovereign funds, family offices and the accompanying professional services, the release added.
