IGL cuts CNG and PNG price

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has cut the price of compressed and piped natural gas it supplies.

The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was cut by ₹ 1.53 per kilogram (kg) in Delhi and ₹ 1.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The new consumer price of ₹ 42.70 per kg in Delhi and ₹ 48.38 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 AM on Sunday (October 4, 2020).

Revised prices

The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar would be ₹ 56.55 per kg, in Karnal and Kaithal would be ₹ 50.68 per kg, in Rewari & Gurugram would be ₹ 53.40 per kg and in district Kanpur would be ₹ 59.80 per kg.

In Delhi, the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as been cut by ₹ 1.05 per Standard Cubic Meters (scm) from Saturday/Sunday midnight. The applicable price for PNG in Delhi would be ₹ 27.50 per scm, IGL said in a notification to consumers. The domestic PNG price has been reduced by ₹ 1 per scm in Delhi's adjoining Gautam Budh Nagar. The price there would be ₹ 27.45 per scm, IGL said.

PNG is used for cooking while CNG is used as a transport fuel.

The lowering of prices by IGL follows the price of domestically produced natural gas being cut to $ 1.79 per million British thermal units (mBtu) for the October 2020 to March 2020 end period. The price for the April 2020 - September 2020 period was $ 2.39 per mBtu. This is the third consecutive cut in price of domestically produced natural gas in the country.

IGL said that with the revised price, CNG would offer over 62 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol driven vehicles at the current level of prices in Delhi. When compared to diesel driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at revised price would be over around 40 per cent.

After revision in prices, domestic PNG would be around 15 per cent economical as compared to Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) at current level of prices in Delhi on energy equivalent basis, IGL added.