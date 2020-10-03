IGL cuts CNG and PNG price

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has cut the price of compressed and piped natural gas it supplies.
The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was cut by ₹ 1.53 per kilogram (kg) in Delhi and ₹ 1.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The new consumer price of ₹ 42.70 per kg in Delhi and ₹ 48.38 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 AM on Sunday (October 4, 2020).
The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar would be ₹ 56.55 per kg, in Karnal and Kaithal would be ₹ 50.68 per kg, in Rewari & Gurugram would be ₹ 53.40 per kg and in district Kanpur would be ₹ 59.80 per kg.
In Delhi, the price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as been cut by ₹ 1.05 per Standard Cubic Meters (scm) from Saturday/Sunday midnight. The applicable price for PNG in Delhi would be ₹ 27.50 per scm, IGL said in a notification to consumers. The domestic PNG price has been reduced by ₹ 1 per scm in Delhi's adjoining Gautam Budh Nagar. The price there would be ₹ 27.45 per scm, IGL said.
PNG is used for cooking while CNG is used as a transport fuel.
The lowering of prices by IGL follows the price of domestically produced natural gas being cut to $ 1.79 per million British thermal units (mBtu) for the October 2020 to March 2020 end period. The price for the April 2020 - September 2020 period was $ 2.39 per mBtu. This is the third consecutive cut in price of domestically produced natural gas in the country.
IGL said that with the revised price, CNG would offer over 62 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol driven vehicles at the current level of prices in Delhi. When compared to diesel driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at revised price would be over around 40 per cent.
After revision in prices, domestic PNG would be around 15 per cent economical as compared to Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) at current level of prices in Delhi on energy equivalent basis, IGL added.
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...