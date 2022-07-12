IIM-A incubator to support 100 craft startups by 2025

Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE.CO), the startup incubator of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, will support over 100 early-stage craft startups by 2025.

It will also provide over 15 innovative craft startups access to portfolio support. It will provide seed funding and capital support of up to ₹50 lakh.

Chintan Bakshi, Partner, Incubation, CIIE.CO, told BusinessLine, “Passionate entrepreneurs working directly with craft clusters in India can help India leapfrog from a fossil-fuel-based economy to a green and sustainable economy. At the same time it would create millions of sustainable rural livelihoods.”

Interventions in design, materials, and technology to develop and market sustainable, socially conscious, and eco-friendly products will fuel the growth, he added.

Over the next three years, CIIE.CO intends to support startups that build disruptive technologies to bring efficiencies in the craft value chain in areas like supply chain transparency and traceability.

It is also looking at startups innovating with craft materials for artisans, creating disruptive technology models for customer experience, and introducing innovations and interventions to bring efficiencies and improved market connections to a craft or craft cluster.

Over the past three years, CIIE.CO has conducted three craft-centric startup programmes, covering over 46 startups and enabled funding for 17 startups including Khadigi, Kosha, Golden Feather, Fabriclore, and Fabricmonde, among others.