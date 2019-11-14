IIT-H calls for entries for CfHE fellowship in healthcare sector

The Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), an entrepreneurship development arm of Indian Institute of Technology (Hyderabad), has called for entries from budding entrepreneurs who seek to address the challenges in the healthcare sector using technology.

The shortlisted candidates would get mentorship and handholding from CfHE for one year (2020) with a monthly stipend of ₹50,000.

The last date for submitting entries is November 30, 2019.

“The training programme would include deep clinical immersions in private and public hospitals and exposure to the healthcare industry. Successful applicants will learn about the bio-design process from IIT Hyderabad faculty. They will also get access to mentors, industry experts and investors,” Renu John, Co-Head of CfHE and Head, Department of Biomedical Engineering (IIT-H), said.

The programme comprises a structured curriculum and handholding to help them take their innovation from lab-prototype to commercialisation.

“Start-ups selected from this fellowship programme will get a chance to be incubated at CfHE Incubator with an grant of ₹25 lakhs to set up their companies. They will get access to rapid 3-D prototyping facilities and infrastructure at the institute, medical device standards and compliance protocols,” Renu John said.