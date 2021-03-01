IJM India lays 25.54 lane km of road in less than 18 hours

IJM India Infrastructure Limited (IJMII) has set a record by laying of 25.54 lane kilometres road stretch in a short span of 17:45 hours on the Solapur-Bijapur section on National Highway 13.

Sanjay Kadam, the Project Director of NHAI, has congratulated IJMII. “This is the first time in the history of NHAI projects that such a mammoth task has been attempted and achieved. The length of the said project is 110 kms of four/six laning of Solapur-Bijapur section on NH 13 and is one of the largest contracts of ₹2,300 crore awarded by NHAI on a design, build, finance, operate & transfer (DBFOT) basis," he said.

"We are glad to set another milestone in this project by achieving the record of laying 25.54 lane kilometres (12.77 kilometres) Bituminous concrete layer well within a span of 18 hours."

He commended the meticulous planning and painstaking efforts taken by IJMII in achieving the goal of the under construction road at different stretches on the 110 km highway in a record time. This has not been attempted in such a short span of time by any construction company in India, he said .

M. Venkateswar Rao, Team Leader, IJMII, in a statement said, “This meticulous task has involved huge logistical and technical challenges... About 14,832 tonnes of Bituminous Concrete mix was produced from hot mix plants and laid in achieving this.

“Heavy-load carrying vehicles, having the capacity upto 30 tonnes were deployed to transport the above material from the Hot Mix Plants to the highway stretches, leading to about 494 trips. To cover the above distance within a short time, we have used 90 dumpers, 06 numbers of 9.5 metre sensor pavers, and numerous vehicles used in highways construction. While carrying out the works, we ensured there was no disturbance to vehicles plying on the road and all safety measures were ensured on the project highway”.

IJM India is a subsidiary company of IJM Construction Berhad with its Group Headquarters at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.