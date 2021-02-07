‘Import ban on defence products to lift production’

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the import ban on 101 defence products announced last year, to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024 as part of the ‘Atmanirmbhar bharat’ drive, will boost domestic production and attract foreign companies to invest and set their manufacturing facilities in India.
“Going forward, we are inviting large foreign companies to come and make in India. We want them to make India their manufacturing base and meet the demand coming from all over the world,” the Minister said, addressing media on Sunday at Delhi’s BJP office.
The Centre had announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms, including artillery guns, assault rifles, sonar systems, and transport aircraft for which the embargo on imports was planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024.
The idea is to promote the idea of ‘Make in India’ and serve the world, the Minister added.
Goyal said the Budget took care of every section of society without putting extra load on the taxpayer, and despite resource-constraint and a possibility of reduced revenue till next year.
The Minister added that the 24 key sectors identified to boost their manufacturing by working on separate action plans, together with the Indian industry, would also contribute to make India a self reliant country and increase employment.
He said that these 24 sectors, which included a wide range of items such as toys, furniture, agro chemicals, textiles and processed food, had the capacity of increasing production by ₹20-lakh crore annually.
“Of this, one could expect about ₹6-₹6.5-lakh crore to go directly into the pockets of people and workers associated with these sectors,” he added.
The Minister noted that the US, under the Biden regime, had started bringing about changes in the visa regime that were favourable to Indians.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...