Import data in GSTR-2A on trial basis, feedback requested

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Saturday said that two new tables have been inserted in GSTR-2A for displaying details of import of goods from overseas and inward supplies made from SEZ units/SEZ developers. Taxpayers can now view their bill of entries data which is received by the GST System (GSTN) from ICEGATE System (Customs), an official release said.

The present data upload has been done on a trial basis to give an understanding of the functionality and to get feedback from the taxpayers on the same, the release added.

Taxpayers have also been requested that they share their feedback through raising a ticket on the self-service portal.

CBIC said that currently, the system is displaying data up to August 6.

Further, taxpayers may note that system presently does not contain import information for bill of entries filed at non-computerized ports (non-EDI ports) and imports made through courier services/post office. This will be made available shortly. It may also be noted that amendment information made in the details of bill of entries will also be provided soon, the release added.