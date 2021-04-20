Import duty on Remdesivir API, injections waived

The Centre has granted import duty exemption on Remdesivir API, Injections and specific inputs used in the manufacture of this anti-viral drug, which finds use in COVID19 treatment.

Remdesivir, which is not a life saving drug, is an experimental investigational drug granted emergency use authorisation for use in COVID19 treatment. It is recommended to be used only in hospital setting and advised for patients who are moderately sick and receiving oxygen.

This import duty exemption will be available till October 31, the Finance Ministry has said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

The latest import duty waiver move comes on the back of Centre’s recent intervention to make Remdesivir injectable more affordable for patients during the current second wave of COVID19. In the wake of reports of shortages and black marketing of this anti-viral drug, the government had few days back nudged the seven domestic manufacturers of Remdesivir to voluntarily slash the MRP by 25-70 per cent.