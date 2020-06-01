In farewell address, India’s WTO envoy JS Deepak lists priorities for trade body

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
India’s trade envoy Ambassador J S Deepak has set five priorities for the World Trade Organization for building “a more inclusive, balanced and resilient multilateral trading system” in order to remain effective in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In his farewell address at the WTO’s General Council meeting, the highest decision making body between the ministerial conferences, Ambassador Deepak urged members to eschew the “business-as-usual” approach by using Covid-19 as an opportunity.
“The need of the hour is to use this crisis as an opportunity to build a more inclusive, balanced and resilient multilateral trading system,” the Indian trade envoy said, cautioning a group of countries not to use Covid-19 as an opportunity for embarking on permanent trade liberalisation.
Deepak, who has mobilised the developing countries for pursuing the developmental trade agenda in the face of powerful challenges at the WTO during his three-year tenure, charted a “way forward” based on five Indian priorities.
First , “the resolution of the Appellate Body impasse” must remain top most priority, Deepak said.
It is common knowledge that the US has unilaterally dismantled the Appellate Body, the highest adjudicating body for resolving global trade disputes. Consequently, the two-stage dispute settlement system is made redundant because of Washington’s intransigent actions last year.
Without the restoration of the Appellate Body, the enforcement of global trade rules will be increasingly decided on “might is the right” basis. Effectively, the resolution of trade disputes could be decided on the previous GATT (General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade) framework, where a powerful country could easily block rulings that are not favourable to its trade interests.
Against this backdrop, the restoration of the Appellate Body is critical for ensuring that the rules negotiated during the previous Uruguay Round and subsequent multilateral decisions of the Doha Development Trade Agenda negotiations are implemented by big and small countries.
Second, “a more effective and lasting way to ensure the food security of the most vulnerable and eliminate the historic asymmetries in AMS entitlements in the Agreement on Agriculture,” Deepak said.
The major industrialised countries such as the US, the European Union, Japan, Norway, and Switzerland among others enjoy what are called the most trade-distorting subsidies or the AMS (aggregate measurement of support) entitlements whereby they could continue to provide tens of billions of dollars of trade-distorting support to their farmers.
On the contrary, countries with huge populations and resource-poor farmers like India are not able to provide much support to their farmers. India is allowed to provide what is called de minimis support of up to 10 per cent of the value of the support.
Recently, India informed that it breached the 10 per cent commitment for rice and notified it under the Bali perpetual peace clause. The developing countries led by India, Indonesia, South Africa, and China among other pressed for addressing the continued “historic asymmetries”.
Third, said Deepak, is the “urgent need to build the digital capacities of developing countries and LDCs(least-developed countries) in areas like digital skills and broadband infrastructure so that the benefits of the e-commerce applications like e-educaion, tele-medicine, electronic payments and use of digital platforms for sourcing goods and services are available to everyone including in developing countries and LDCs.”
More important, “the requirement of new sources of revenue for developing countries including LDCs has also underlined the need for ending the e-commerce moratorium on imposing customs duties on electronic-transmissions,” the Indian trade envoy emphasised.
Major industrialised countries and several developing countries want to make the moratorium for not imposing customs duties permanent. India and South Africa have made strongly proposals to reconsider the moratorium on grounds that are having an adverse effect on their digital and economic development.
Fourth, “the completion of negotiations on disciplines on fisheries subsidies with appropriate special and differential treatment for developing countries including LDCs to protect their small and subsistence fishermen,” the Indian trade envoy said.
There are aggressive attempts to harmonise the fishery subsidy commitments without providing adequate special and differential flexibility.
And five, India called for enabling “the effective use of TRIPs flexibilities to ensure access to essential medicines, treatments and vaccines to all at affordable prices, especially in the context of the Covid19 pandemic.”
During their interventions at the meeting, several trade envoys, including the General Council chair David Walker, the European Union’s trade envoy, and others praised Deepak for his work. It remains to be seen whether the credible and realistic benchmarks set by Deepak will be assiduously pursued by his successor.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
For ESOPs already exercised, there is no tax relief for any subsequent fall in stock value
Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels. Following a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...