Indian economy is entering 2023 in a much better macroeconomic position than most other emerging markets. businessline caught up with Louis Kuijs, Asia Pacific Chief Economist, S&P Global Ratings, to understand his take on India’s growth prospects and the likely headwinds in 2023.

Q How do you see growth panning out for India in 2023?

If we are going to have elevated interest rates in the US, this is clearly a headwind for the Asian economies. We are not projecting any economic growth for the US or Eurozone next year. We do expect growth in the whole of the Asia Pacific region to slow in 2023. But to a smaller degree than the US and Europe. In India, we expect growth to slow down to 6 per cent in 2023-24 from the current projection of 7 per cent in 2022-23. Slow down will be limited in India.

Q What about the elephant in the room — current account deficit?

This is something that Governments need to watch out for. We are seeing a sudden worsening of that current account position in India as well. In India, there was a surplus in 2021-22. This fiscal year, there would be a deficit of 2-3 per cent of GDP. You don’t want that deficit to become too large. Policymakers need to watch out. If I were to be an Indian policymaker, I wouldn’t want the deficit to be larger than 3 per cent as it looks extremely bad. Economists, financial markets, and traders get nervous when they see that.

Q Where has India done well on macroeconomic management?