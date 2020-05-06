In the second instalment, ₹2,785 crore credited till May 5 to women Jan Dhan a/c holders

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
The Centre has until May 5 credited ₹2,785 crore to 5.57 crore women Jan Dhan account holders towards the second (May) instalment of Direct Benefit Transfer as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).
It may be recalled that the Centre had last month credited ₹10,025 crore to 20.05 crore (98.33 per cent) women Jan Dhan account holders as first instalment (April).
In all, the government intends to transfer ₹1,500 to each PMJDY woman beneficiary over three instalments of ₹ 500 each under the PMGKP.
As part of PMGKP, the government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizen and farmers.
The swift implementation of the package is continuously monitored by Central and State Governments. Finance Ministry, the concerned Ministries, Cabinet Secretariat and PMO, are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the relief measures reach the needy swiftly and in line with the intent of the lockdown, an official release said.
In the wake of Covid-19 induced lockdown and social distancing norms, the Finance Ministry has stipulated a staggered disbursal mechanism for such amounts transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer to the accounts of the women Jan Dhan account holders.
For bank accounts ending with 0 and 1, the date of disbursal was May 4. It was May 5 for those with bank accounts ending on 2 and 3; May 6 for those with bank accounts ending with 4 and 5. Those with bank accounts ending with 6 and 7 can get their monies on May 8, and the date of disbursal will be May 11 for those with bank accounts ending with 8 and 9. After May 11, beneficiaries may withdraw any day at their convenience. This was aimed at ensuring social distancing and avoiding overcrowding in banks.
As on May 5, using the digital payment infrastructure, around 39 crore poor people received financial assistance of ₹ 34,800 crore under the PMGKP, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 to protect them from the impact of the lockdown due to Covid-19, the release added.
Under PMGKP, the financial assistance included ₹16,394 crore front-loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM Kisan to 8.19 crore beneficiaries. Also, as much as ₹1,405 crore has been disbursed to 2.82 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons--in all 2.812 crore beneficiaries.
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...