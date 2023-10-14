With the conflict in West Asia adding fuel to uncertainty in the geopolitical environment, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that no issue can be viewed in isolation, particularly in an interconnected world.

Birla was addressing the valedictory session at the P20 conference, attended by speakers of parliaments of G20 countries and inviting nations. “Many members mentioned the situation in West Asia, while some others talked about strengthening multilateralism, the need to encourage international trade and the need for resilient supply chains. I have noted these references carefully. In today’s inter-connected world, we cannot look at any issue in isolation,” he said, adding that he welcomed these additional comments.

The Lok Sabha speaker said the Paragraph 27 of the joint statement adopted at the summit talked about pursuing parliamentary diplomacy for promoting international peace and supporting a peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes. “We will continue to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace, prosperity and harmony, including supporting the peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes,” the joint statement adopted on Friday read.

Birla said the adoption of the joint statement has strengthened the P20 process. “I am confident that your valuable thoughts and inputs on sustainable development goals, green energy, women-led development and digital public infrastructure will further strengthen the G20 mechanism to ensure human-centric development,” he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker also handed over the P20 presidency to the president of Brazil‘s Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Cesar Pereira de Lira. Brazil will hold the G20 presidency next year.

Terrorism condemned

Earlier, the presiding officers unanimously adopted a joint statement in which they condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, recognising the commitment of all religions to peace.

The joint statement by P20 leaders comes against the backdrop of the lingering war in Ukraine and the recent outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Parliamentary leaders said terrorism constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. “We strongly condemn all terrorist acts against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and against other vulnerable targets. All acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” the joint statement said.