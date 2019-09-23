Income-Tax Department sets up time-lines for resolving start-ups’ grievances

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
The apex policy making body of income tax, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday issued direction to its key officials for handling tax related grievances of start-ups in time bound manner. This is a follow-up to the setting up of a dedicated cell in August.
In a communication to all the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PCCIT)/Principal Director General of Income Tax (PDGITs), the board said that the issue relating to start-ups are to be handled with utmost care and all the officers must be sensitised to handle such issues accordingly. In this connection, it has prescribed a time frame for resolving the grievances.
It said that in case of any grievance, the Preliminary Action Taken Report is to be submitted to the Board/Cell by the next day i.e. within one working day of calling of report.
Also, the final Action Taken Report in this regard is to be submitted within three working days of calling of report by the CBDT/Cell by the next day i.e. within one working day of calling of report. A start-up cell at the local level for handling such issues and the Chief Commissioner of the Income Tax (CCIT) concerned will remain accountable for all such grievances pertaining to their charge
Commenting on this, Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Director, Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global), said that while it is quite an appreciative step towards tackling start-up woes, the timeline of three days to submit final action taken report seems to be quite aggressive.
“It’s important to ensure that such timelines of one day or three days to submit the preliminary and final report respectively, doesn’t result in unwarranted deficiencies in the manner in which issues are dealt with,” he said.
Echoing a similar sentiment, Shefali Goradia, Partner, Deloitte India, said the government has been consciously taking steps to make it easier for the start-ups to do business in India. Exemption to registered start-ups from deemed gift tax and setting up grievance cells will help towards this end. The timelines for submitting Action Taken Report do look aggressive but sends out the key message that the government is serious about addressing their concerns.
“The next step would be to recognise that the venture capital and private equity investors are important stakeholders in the start-up ecosystem too and a similar relaxation is needed for them as well. There are many ambiguities in applicability of S 56 or deemed gift tax to investors at present. Now that we have anti-avoidance rules, complete withdrawal of S 56 is in order,” she said.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports