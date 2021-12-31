Income Tax Return due date not to be extended beyond Dec 31

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The Finance Ministry on Friday ruled out extending the due date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR). December 31 was the extended due date for filing ITR by individuals and entities whose accounts need not to be audited.
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told the media: “I do not see any reason for extending due date (for filing ITR).” He said that by 3 pm on Friday, 5.62 crore returns had been filed. “Over 20 lakh returns filed on Friday itself with over 3.44 lakh in one hour,” he said. On December 31, 2020, a total of 4.93 crore returns were filed.
“I expect 20.25 lakh more returns to be filed by midnight on Friday,” Baja said, refuting the allegation that the system is not working properly. He said he has been personally tracking the functioning of portal. Normally, the due date for filing ITR by individual and entities is July 31. However, for the Assessment Year 2021-22 (Financial Year 2020-21), it was extended twice.
If not filed on or before December 31, the assessee will get three more months to do so but with costs. First, the assessee will need to pay ₹1,000 late filing fee, if the annual income is less than ₹5 lakh. For others, the late filing fee would be ₹5,000. This fee is over and above the penal interest for the tax due.
Bajaj said said that net direct tax collection as on date had reached ₹9.60-lakh crore, 58.5 per cent more than in the corresponding period of last fiscal.
After three instalments of advance tax and normal tax payment, net direct tax collections from April till date had exceeded the mop up last full FY21 which was ₹9.45-lakh crore. Bajaj expects the collection during the current fiscal year to exceed the Budget target of ₹11.60-lakh crore.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...