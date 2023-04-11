The increase in interest burden for corporates is likely to reverse the deleveraging trend from FY24, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

The interest burden on corporates could surpass pre-Covid levels in terms of value, increasing 30 per cent in FY24 compared to FY22, per the credit rating agency’s assessment.

Therefore, the tailwinds of a lower interest burden owing to a low interest rate regime and a reduction in debt are likely to be reversed in FY24, even without a meaningful increase in leverage.

The agency assessed that a sharp rise in interest rates and higher working capital financing are likely to increase interest outflows to ₹3.38-lakh crore in FY24 from ₹2.52-lakh crore in FY22.

This assessment is based on analysis of the interest costs on net basis of around 3,365 non-financial, debt-heavy corporates with a total debt of about ₹36-lakh crore as of 1HFY23.

Ind-Ra, however, does not expect this to lead to broad-based credit deterioration, given the headroom available in terms of significant deleveraging and margin growth with most large corporates.

Cost of debt

The agency opined that while comparing FY22 and FY24, the cost of debt is likely to increase across all categories irrespective of size of the corporate. This is in sync with the interest rate regime in the system.

On extrapolating interest rates for FY24, Ind-Ra has factored 25 per cent increase in financing cost in FY24 from FY22.

The Reserve Bank of India has increased the repo rate to 6.5 per cent from 4 per cent between March 2022 and April 2023, whereas banks’ marginal cost of funds-based lending rate/MCLR (on an average) for outstanding loans has increased to 9.67 per cent from 8.72 per cent.

Ind-Ra said interest costs increased for all sectors led by chemicals, crude oil, iron and steel and infrastructure in FY22.

“On an average, there will be a CAGR growth of 16 per cent across all sectors between FY22 and FY24. For the top debt-heavy sectors, interest costs will rise to ₹2.84-lakh crore in FY24 from ₹2.09- lakh crore in FY22,” the agency said.

Ind-Ra noted that on comparing 3QFY22 and 2QFY23 data with that of 3QFY23, interest coverage ratio has decreased for most sectors amid lower operating margin and higher interest expenses barring infrastructure, non-ferrous metals, realty and construction.

However, almost all of them have coverage higher than the pre-Covid period and are likely to maintain a healthy credit profile over the next 12 to 18 months

On an overall basis, given the easing input prices coupled with moderate price hikes by corporates, Ind-Ra expects earnings to be moderately better in FY24.

Interest rate transmission

Ind-Ra observed that interest rate transmission for large corporates gained traction in 2HFY23, amid the repo rate hike, owing to the sharp deterioration in the banking system liquidity.

The agency opined that the transmission of monetary policy in the banking system could intensify in FY24, driven by the sharp rise in banks’ MCLR.

The drawdown from the reverse Repo in FY23 to the tune of ₹5-lakh crore till FY23 has enabled banks to address a surge in the gap between incremental credit and deposit, but this will not be available in FY24, Ind-Ra said.

Therefore, even if the policy rate remains stable for FY24, rates in the banking system will continue to face upward pressure.