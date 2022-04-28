Increase in jobs in establishments: Survey

Manufacturing sector remains the largest employer among the establishments, according to the third round of Quarterly Employment Survey fbetween October-December 2021 released by the Labour Bureau on Thursday. The manufacturing sector employed 39.1 per cent of the workers out of the 11612 establishments surveyed by the Bureau. This is followed by education sector, with 22 per cent of the employment and IT/ BPOs that had 11 per cent share of the total employment. “The least percentage share of estimated workers was in the Construction Sector (two per cent),” the survey report said.

The QES is a part of the All India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey (AQEES). “Report indicates increasing trend in employment in organised segment employing 10 or more workers, of the selected nine sectors viz. Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation & Restaurants, IT/ BPOs and Financial Services,” the Union Labour Ministry said in a release.

Third round of QES

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said the number of workers employed after third round of QES stands at 314.54 lakh (3.14 crore). The report also said that over 85 per cent of the workers were regular workers. It added almost (99.4 per cent) establishments were registered under different statutes. “Overall around 23.55 per cent of units provided on-the-job training to their workers. Among nine sectors, 34.87 per cent of units in health sector provided on-the-job training, followed by IT/BPOs at 31.1 per cent,” the report added.

About 1.85 lakhs vacancies were reported across the nine sectors. 85.3 per cent of the workers were Regular workers and 8.9 per cent contract workers. The data revealed that proportion of self-employed (2.1 per cent) is minuscule in comparison to the proportion of employees (97.9 per cent) in more than 3.14 crore workers at combined level.