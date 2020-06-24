Ind-Ra estimates economy will contract by 5.3% this fiscal

Khabri: Stories with a difference
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), a Fitch group company, on Wednesday estimated the Indian economy would contract by 5.3 per cent during the current fiscal year ie FY 2020-21. If it happens, this will be the second contraction in the history of the country’s GDP data collection, since FY 1950-51.
Ind-Ra’s estimation is almost similar to the projections by various economic think-tanks, rating agencies and multilateral agencies.
“The disorder caused by the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded with such speed and scale that the disruption in production, breakdown of supply chains/trade channels and total washout of activities in aviation (some activities have started now), tourism, hotels and hospitality sectors will not allow the economic activity to return to normalcy throughout FY21,” Ind-Ra said in a research note.
The agency expects the economy to contract in each of the four quarters. However, just like all other agencies, it also feels that the economy will bounce back during the next fiscal year. This reversal would be possible due to two main reasons — the base effect and return of gradual normalcy in the domestic as well as global economy.
Taking note of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign with the overall outlay of nearly ₹21 lakh crore, the research firm said that the credit and liquidity enhancing measures announced in the economic package in combination with some of the earlier steps announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will certainly address the supply-side issues of the economy. The Indian economy even before the Covid-19 related lockdown was suffering on the demand side, as all the demand drivers — excepting the government final consumption expenditure (GFCE), private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) — and gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) and net exports were floundering. The lockdown and its impact on economy and livelihoods only aggravated the sagging consumption demand. Ind-Ra believes the government is aware of it; but, the near absence of demand-side measures in the economic package indicates the hard budget constraints on the government.
The agency expects PFCE to contract 5.1 per cent during the current fiscal as against an expansion of 5.3 per cent during the last fiscal year. Even GFCF will contract 17.6 per cent and the investment revival will now be pushed beyond FY22. It will happen due to a combination of various factors such as excess capacity, weak domestic/global demand, stretched/leveraged balance sheets of Indian corporates and, budget constraints leading to reduced government capital expenditure.
From the supply side, agriculture is the only bright spot. Agricultural gross value added (GVA) is expected to grow 3.5 per cent. However, the industry and services GVA is expected to contract 15.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively, during the current fiscal year.
The agency expects the retail and wholesale inflation to come in at 3.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent. The fiscal deficit of the Central government in FY21 is expected to be more than double (7.6 per cent of GDP) the budgeted amount (3.5 per cent of GDP). The majority of the fiscal slippage will be from the revenue side.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of NTPC at current levels. The stock recorded a ...
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...