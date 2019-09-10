Independent Financial Advisors blame MFs for the mess in debt schemes: Survey

Done in by discounts?
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
The Wealth Forum Advisor Confidence Survey has blamed mutual fund houses for the recent trouble in debt schemes, though the respondents expressed confidence in equity markets helping investors build wealth over a period of time.
The survey found that investors’ confidence in debt funds has fallen sharply after a spate of credit incidents leading to Independent Financial Advisors believe poor fund management is a lot more to blame for the debt debacle than the impact of market environment, credit cycle and refinance risk.
However, conviction in equity funds remains rock solid despite market turbulence, it said.
Among top 350 IFAs invited to participate, the eighth annual survey received response from 246 IFAs from 45 cities. The IFA who responded account for top five per cent in their cities.
The survey has found business confidence has been shaken by the cut in commission paid to distributors amid equity volatility and credit accidents.
A few respondents believe that mutual fund distribution has turned unviable while others are keen to find ways to engage with new age investors who are opting for a digital only mode for information, advice and execution on all personal finance matters, the survey found.
Three fund houses, ICICI Prudential AMC, HDFC and Frankline Templeton have grabbed the top spots across the four major AMC confidence segments – equity, debt, hybrids and prudent risk management.
ICICI Pru claimed top spot in three of the four major categories. It topped the table among mutual funds ability to deliver superior long term returns from equity funds for the sixth consecutive year followed by HDFC and Mirae mutual funds.
Frankline Templeton Mutual Fund topped the list to deliver healthy returns from debt funds, with lower volatility followed by ICICI Pru and IDFC mutual funds.
ICICI Pru and HDFC emerged as the safest pairs of hands in managing risks prudently and give confidence that “money is safe hands.
Frankline Templeton and Mirae Mutual Fund for long had the simplest and most consistent practices in commission, the survey revealed.
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports