India among only two countries to have seen a rise in steel production during Jan-Mar: Steel Minister

India is amongst the two major nations, out of 10 steel producing countries, to have registered a growth in steel production in January to March 2022 period, as compared to the corresponding period last year, Union Steel Minister, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, said quoting World Steel Association data.

The country, he said, produced 31.9 million tonne of steel in the period with a growth of 5.9 per cent. In March 2022, with a production of 10.9 million tonne, the growth rate is 4.4 per cent. Brazil is the other country that registered growth in March. In a tweet, the Minister congratulated the Indian steel mills for the achievement.

वर्ल्ड स्टील द्वारा आज जारी किए गए डाटा के अनुसार, विश्व के 10 सबसे बड़े उत्पादक देशों में केवल भारत ने जनवरी से मार्च 2022 की अवधि में उत्पादन में वृद्धि दर्ज की है । भारतीय इस्पात उद्योग को बधाई । pic.twitter.com/0HFSWQC8JA — RCP Singh (@RCP_Singh) April 22, 2022