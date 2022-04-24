hamburger

India among only two countries to have seen a rise in steel production during Jan-Mar: Steel Minister

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Apr 24, 2022
Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh

India produced 31.9 million tonnes of steel in the period with a growth of 5.9%, said RCP Singh

India is amongst the two major nations, out of 10 steel producing countries, to have registered a growth in steel production in January to March 2022 period, as compared to the corresponding period last year, Union Steel Minister, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, said quoting World Steel Association data.

The country, he said, produced 31.9 million tonne of steel in the period with a growth of 5.9 per cent. In March 2022, with a production of 10.9 million tonne, the growth rate is 4.4 per cent. Brazil is the other country that registered growth in March. In a tweet, the Minister congratulated the Indian steel mills for the achievement.

