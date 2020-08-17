India asks UAE to invest more in logistics, food parks

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
India has invited higher investments from the UAE in key sectors such as infrastructure including logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence.
In discussions led by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan virtually on Monday, UAE expressed its willingness to further strengthen links in energy and food security, according to an official release issued by the MEA.
The Ministers were co-chairing the 13th session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation.
Both sides expressed satisfaction over the sustenance of momentum in the bilateral relations in various areas for mutual benefit under the aegis of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the release said.
“They agreed to strengthen cooperation in ongoing areas and also to explore cooperation in newer areas reflecting the changing times,” it added.
The two countries also discussed a joint strategy to offset the economic and social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on both countries, the release said.
On August 13, the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) was also held virtually between the two countries. In preparation for the JCM and SOM, virtual meetings of the members of the five sub-committees from India and the UAE took place on August 10 & 11.
The sub-committees are on overview and high-level exchanges; economic, trade and investment cooperation; consular & community affairs cooperation; defence and security cooperation; and education, culture and youth cooperation.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RITES at current levels. Since recording a ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...