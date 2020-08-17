India asks UAE to invest more in logistics, food parks

India has invited higher investments from the UAE in key sectors such as infrastructure including logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence.

In discussions led by Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan virtually on Monday, UAE expressed its willingness to further strengthen links in energy and food security, according to an official release issued by the MEA.

The Ministers were co-chairing the 13th session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the sustenance of momentum in the bilateral relations in various areas for mutual benefit under the aegis of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the release said.

“They agreed to strengthen cooperation in ongoing areas and also to explore cooperation in newer areas reflecting the changing times,” it added.

The two countries also discussed a joint strategy to offset the economic and social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on both countries, the release said.

On August 13, the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) was also held virtually between the two countries. In preparation for the JCM and SOM, virtual meetings of the members of the five sub-committees from India and the UAE took place on August 10 & 11.

The sub-committees are on overview and high-level exchanges; economic, trade and investment cooperation; consular & community affairs cooperation; defence and security cooperation; and education, culture and youth cooperation.