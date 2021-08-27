India, Australia agree to conclude deals on early harvest trade pact

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India and Australia have decided to work towards concluding an early harvest agreement over the next four months that will pave the way for a bilateral comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA).
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in a video conference with his Australian counterpart, Dan Trehan, on Thursday, agreed to instruct officials to speed up the negotiations and to meet as often as required to achieve an early harvest announcement by December 2021, according to a joint press statement issued after the talks
“The Ministers appreciated the progress made in three rounds of talks between the chief trade negotiators of both sides and discussed the way forward for an early conclusion of a bilateral CECA,” the release said.
Australia has lessons for India’s asset recycling plan
India and Australia had started talks on a CECA way back in 2011, but the negotiations were suspended in 2015 as India was not willing to meet Australia’s demands for greater market access for farm products while its own demands of visa liberalisation for workers were being thwarted by Australia.
“The Ministers look forward to a balanced trade agreement that encourages expanded trade and investment flows to the benefit of both of our economies and peoples, and that reflects their shared commitment to the rules-based international trading system,” the statement said.
The Ministers decided to take inputs from business, industry and other stakeholders and start consultations on the potential opportunities and impacts of an interim agreement as a pathway to a full CECA.
India was Australia’s seventh-largest trading partner and sixth-largest export market in 2020, driven by coal and international education, according to the Australian government. India’s total trade with Australia in 2020-21 was at $12.29 billion.
