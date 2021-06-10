India, Australia to enhance co-operation with private sector

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
India and Australia decided to intensify co-operation in the areas of digital economy, cyber security and critical and emerging cyber and cyber-enabled technologies at the first meeting of Joint Working Group (JWG) on Cyber Security Cooperation held virtually on Thursday.
“Noting the need to strengthen security of critical information infrastructure as well as 5G technology and IoT devices, India and Australia agreed to enhance cooperation with private sector and academia and to work together in skill and knowledge development.
“Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the multilateral fora,” according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The delegations comprising cyber security experts from both countries were led by senior government officials.
The JWG on Cyber Security Cooperation is a mechanism established under the Framework Arrangement on the Cyber and Cyber-enabled Critical Technology Cooperation between India and Australia to implement the 2020-25 Plan of Action under the Framework.
It brings together policy makers and working level experts in the area to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
At the meeting, both sides noted the steady progress made in bilateral relations after the elevation of the relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the Leaders' Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers on 4 June 2020, the release stated. The countries shared cyber security threat assessments as well as information on legislation and national cyber strategies.
“Both sides look forward to the next bilateral Cyber Policy Dialogue and an early convening of the inaugural JWG meeting on Information and Communication Technologies,” the release said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...