India, Australia to enhance co-operation with private sector

India and Australia decided to intensify co-operation in the areas of digital economy, cyber security and critical and emerging cyber and cyber-enabled technologies at the first meeting of Joint Working Group (JWG) on Cyber Security Cooperation held virtually on Thursday.

“Noting the need to strengthen security of critical information infrastructure as well as 5G technology and IoT devices, India and Australia agreed to enhance cooperation with private sector and academia and to work together in skill and knowledge development.

“Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the multilateral fora,” according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Cyber security

The delegations comprising cyber security experts from both countries were led by senior government officials.

The JWG on Cyber Security Cooperation is a mechanism established under the Framework Arrangement on the Cyber and Cyber-enabled Critical Technology Cooperation between India and Australia to implement the 2020-25 Plan of Action under the Framework.

It brings together policy makers and working level experts in the area to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, both sides noted the steady progress made in bilateral relations after the elevation of the relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the Leaders' Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers on 4 June 2020, the release stated. The countries shared cyber security threat assessments as well as information on legislation and national cyber strategies.

“Both sides look forward to the next bilateral Cyber Policy Dialogue and an early convening of the inaugural JWG meeting on Information and Communication Technologies,” the release said.