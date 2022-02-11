India, Australia to finalise interim-FTA in 30 days: Piyush Goyal

India and Australia have set a new target for finalising an interim bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) over the next 30 days that will seek to offer greater market access for certain identified items across many sectors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The two sides have also decided to bring education at the centre of the negotiations so that universities in both countries engage with each other for mutual benefit, Goyal said at a dinner hosted on Thursday in honour of the visiting Minister. India’s New Education Policy had increased opportunities in the area, he said.

FTA talks

Goyal and his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan, who is in India to fast-track FTA talks, are hopeful of concluding the negotiations for a full-fledged India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) in 12-18 months following the interim deal.

“I can assure you that you have a very strong partnership in the making which will be finalised over the next 30 odd days. That is the kind of aggressive timelines that Minister Tehan and I have set for our teams today,” Goyal said.

He said that both negotiating teams were prepared to spend sleepless nights over the next 30 days.

“...I am quite confident that we will come up with some very exciting news for businesses of both the countries,” Goyal said.

CECA roadmap

The bilateral trade between the nations was at $12.3 billion in 2020-21. The Minister said the two sides will set a target for the CECA after all issues were sorted out in the negotiations, but it would be ambitious.

The CECA will cover a large number of areas including goods, services, investments, e-commerce, non-tariff barriers, rules of origin, cross-border trade in services and movement of workers, financial services, investor-State dispute settlement, government procurement, intellectual property, and competition policy.

The interim agreement, or the early harvest deal, seeks to touch many of these areas, though the primary focus will be on goods and services. Australia is keen to include wine and automobiles in the interim pact while India wants some commitments for items such as textiles, gems & jewellery, pharmaceuticals and leather as well as concessions in visa norms for workers.

India is expected to remain cautious in areas such as agriculture, and dairy products to protect its farming community and Australia seems largely ready to accept it.

“I find the Australian Minister as someone who is compassionate and in deep empathy...with the contrasting prosperity level,” Goyal said.

Goyal said the early harvest agreement covered a very wide span of issues and in some sense covered most areas of interest that both countries had. He added that a few sensitive issues would remain for the CECA which could be sorted out over the next 12 or 18 months after the early harvest gets into operation.

India’s exports to Australia include petroleum, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and gems and jewellery while its import comprises coal, copper ores, fruits, vegetables, nuts and gold. The two Ministers had earlier set a target of concluding the early harvest deal by December 2021.