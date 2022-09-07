hamburger

India, Bangladesh sign two MoUs to deepen railway cooperation

BL New Delhi Bureau | September 07 | Updated on: Sep 07, 2022
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for the delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on September 06

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for the delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on September 06 | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India

India and Bangladesh have signed two Memorandums of Understanding to deepen inter-governmental railway co-operation between the two countries.

“These MoUs have been signed and exchanged on September 6, 2022 during the visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina to India,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Tuesday.

While one MoU relates to training of Bangladesh Railway Employees in the training institute of Indian Railways, the other is on on collaboration in IT Systems such as FOIS and other IT applications for Bangladesh Railway.

Published on September 07, 2022
Indian Railways
Bangladesh
