India, Bangladesh sign two MoUs to deepen railway cooperation

India and Bangladesh have signed two Memorandums of Understanding to deepen inter-governmental railway co-operation between the two countries.

“These MoUs have been signed and exchanged on September 6, 2022 during the visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina to India,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Tuesday.

While one MoU relates to training of Bangladesh Railway Employees in the training institute of Indian Railways, the other is on on collaboration in IT Systems such as FOIS and other IT applications for Bangladesh Railway.