Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called for collective responsibility to prevent the risks from aggravating.

Sitharaman said that India’s efforts will be to encourage conversations that recognise “our inter-dependencies, our shared wisdom, and our collective aspiration” for a safe, peaceful and prosperous world.

Today's global economy faces a confluence of challenges and “it is our collective responsibility” to prevent the risks from aggravating, the finance minister said in her speech during the closing session of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors being held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

India will head the annual rotating presidency of G20 next year.

In her remarks, the finance minister said that India views the hosting of the G20 Presidency as an opportunity and a responsibility.

“Rebuilding trust in multilateralism is at the core of India's thinking,” she told her colleagues.

Sitharaman said that G20 finance ministers have always come together in the harshest situations worked towards a common goal of prosperity.

She urged the finance ministers and central bank governors to continue working together with this sense of solidarity.