India can attract 1.5-2 per cent FDI to GDP ratio: Nomura

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
India can attract FDI to a ratio of 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent of its GDP by further improving on ease of doing business and building infrastructure, Japanese financial services major Nomura said Tuesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2019 in Singapore on Tuesday, the group’s Chief India Economist Sonal Varma said the country is in favourable position to attract foreign firms planning to relocate their manufacturing bases due to trade tension between the US and China.
We can easily see a ratio of FDI to GDP at 1.5 er cent to 2 per cent, Sonal Varma, Chief India Economist at Nomura, said on Tuesday. India gets between 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent FDI to GDP ratio.
She said the conditions such as a large domestic market to attract higher FDI level is in place in India.
“Given India’s big domestic market, I think India has the pull factor. But the government should focus on two things: first get the infrastructure in place, and second improve on ease of doing business, Varma said.
She pointed out that China, in the initial phases of its economic take off, between 1990s and early 2000s, used to attract FDI in excess of 2 per cent in ratio to its GDP.
India is also in favourable position to attract foreign companies planning to relocate their manufacturing bases in the turmoil of ongoing trade tension between the United States and China.
We are at this inflexion point where some companies are now deciding where to relocate, said Varma, adding that India has the advantage of a large domestic market for these companies.
Meanwhile, Nomura sees the return of BJP-led government with a majority as a medium-term positive, and with a significantly de-escalated political risks.
However, it occurred amid a vulnerable economic environment, where a cyclical slowdown is being exacerbated by the shadow banking liquidity crisis, noted the investment bank in its report on the Indian election.
The resurgence of trade tensions and its knock-on effect on global growth will also inevitably drag domestic growth, Nomura believes.
“We still expect the upcoming Q1 GDP growth print (on 31 May) to disappoint and forecast a slowdown to 5.8 per cent y-o-y from 6.6 per cent in Q4 2018 (Consensus: 6.2 per cent), said Nomura.
In Nomura’s base case, growth averages 6.2 per cent in Q2 and picks up to 7 per cent at end-2019, although the risks appear skewed to the downside.
We expect slow growth to moderate core inflationary pressures, even though food price inflation has started to rise.
“Overall, we expect headline CPI inflation to remain below the Reserve Bank of India’s 4 per cent target through Q1 2020,” said the bank.
Weak growth amid sub-4 per cent inflation sets the tone for continued rate cut cycle, according to the bank, which is expecting another 25bp rate cut at the June policy meeting (we assign a 60 per cent probability to June and 40 per cent to August), triggered by downside risks to growth.
“After this, having delivered a cumulative 75bp of rate cuts, we believe the RBI will wait and watch for the transmission of its easing to the economy, Nomura said in its report Asia Insight — India: New Government, Same Old Growth Story . PTI GS PMS PMS PMS 05281551
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...