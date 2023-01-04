Aarti Khosla, Founder and Director of Climate Trends, a Delhi-based firm that facilitates capacity building for climate action, speaks to businessline on India and climate change in 2022 and 2023. Excerpts:

Q What were India’s major hits and misses in climate action in 2022?

Hits included long-term strategy and [updated] Nationally Determined Contributions, which reaffirm attention to climate policy. India consolidated its position in climate geopolitics globally. Also, the inclusion of climate change as a determinant in policy-making, became further entrenched.

Misses included India not meeting the 2022 target for renewable energy capacity. Against the target of 100GW of solar and 60 GW of wind, only 62GW of solar and 42GW of wind were set up by November end. Also, coal mines have been opened to private companies with a single-window clearance for commercial mining. ₹40,000 crore is to be invested in coal in this decade.

Q How did India fare in international negotiations, especially COP27?

This was a critical COP, coming in the middle of several global crises, such as food, energy, debt and disease. The global north and global south were jostling for space even before the negotiations began in Egypt in November. India demanded better scale, predictability and transparency of climate finance. It stressed on the principle of burden sharing for climate finance.

The first ministerial meeting on the new collective finance goal (NCQG) was held at COP, with the Indian Environment Minister as one of the co-chairs, along with Australia. After much wrangling, there was a deal on creating a loss and damage fund for climate-hit poor countries. Even though it was was face saver with minimum agreement, it was essential to retain the voice of the most vulnerable. India’s steadfast support was helpful in establishing the L&D fund.

Q How active were sub-nationals in India during 2022, compared to the earlier years?