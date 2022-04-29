India construction equipment sales decline 8% in FY22

The Indian Construction Equipment (CE) industry witnessed a decline of 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY22 to 85,385 units from 92,470 units in FY21 on account of the second and third wave of Covid.

The earthmoving equipment segment, which accounts for nearly three-fourths of the total construction equipment sales in India, experienced a 14 per cent decline in growth during FY22, while road construction equipment sales fell 10 per cent.

However, the other three segments—material handling, material processing, and concrete equipment—registered positive growth during the year. Exports of construction equipment also increased by 60 per cent Y-o-Y in FY22.

“A host of factors dragged the Indian CE industry’s sales down during FY22. The eight-per cent volume de-growth registered during the period under review is largely owing to the second and third waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, which adversely impacted the pace of construction activity in the country on one hand and, on the other hand, continued to cause supply chain disruptions, thereby constraining the industry’s ability to cater to the emerging demand, “Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA) President Dimitrov Krishnan said.

Road construction

The association pointed out that there was a significant slowdown in the speed of construction of roads and highways in FY22 to 28.64 km per day compared to 36.5 km per day in FY21.

“This was a major factor for the CE industry’s degrowth as 40 per cent of the total demand for construction equipment originates from the road sector in India. Unprecedented natural calamities such as cyclones and heavy rains also affected construction activity, particularly in the southern part of the country, further affecting the demand for construction equipment,” ICEMA said.

Increase in input costs

Sharp increases in input costs due to rising steel and other commodity prices created margin pressures on CE manufacturers. The industry’s concerns have been heightened as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, it added.

While the Indian CE industry had a turbulent FY22, the industry is optimistic about a strong recovery in FY23 on the back of enhanced export potential and the government’s continued thrust on infrastructure development.

This has been through the announcement of mega plans including the National Infrastructure Pipeline, Gati Shakti Masterplan, National Monetisation Plan, and the constitution of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) is expected to be operational by the first quarter of FY23 and will be scaled up further through the year.

Several infrastructure projects that have made substantial progress but are facing delays due to financing issues are likely to be given funding priority by the bank, which in turn would help in the revival of these projects, boost construction activity and create growth opportunities for the CE industry.

The sharp increase in budget outlay on capital expenditure for FY23 by more than 35 per cent, from ₹5.54 lakh crore to ₹7.50 lakh, has also given the industry confidence in a quick turnaround and delivering strong growth during the current fiscal.