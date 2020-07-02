India discussing H-1B visa suspension with US: MEA

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
India has taken up with the US the issue of suspension of H-1B visas, popular with Indian IT companies, and other work visas, and is trying to resolve the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.
“People-to-people linkages and trade and economic cooperation, especially in technology and innovation sectors, is an important dimension of US India partnership. In this context we have taken up the issue with the US side and we remain engaged,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a press briefing on Thursday. He was responding to questions on the steps being taken by India on the H-1B suspension issue.
Last week, the MEA had said that the suspension of work visas, including H-1B, till the year-end was likely to affect the movement of skilled professionals who avail themselves of the non-immigrant visa programmes to work lawfully in the US. Srivastava had said that the government was assessing the impact of the decision on Indian nationals and industry is being assessed in consultation with the stakeholders.
There is also an apprehension within the Indian IT industry that the US government may extend the suspension beyond the year-end. The government has to ensure that even if the US does not revoke the visa suspension, there is no extension of the measure beyond the given time-line.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...