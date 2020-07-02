India discussing H-1B visa suspension with US: MEA

India has taken up with the US the issue of suspension of H-1B visas, popular with Indian IT companies, and other work visas, and is trying to resolve the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

“People-to-people linkages and trade and economic cooperation, especially in technology and innovation sectors, is an important dimension of US India partnership. In this context we have taken up the issue with the US side and we remain engaged,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a press briefing on Thursday. He was responding to questions on the steps being taken by India on the H-1B suspension issue.

Last week, the MEA had said that the suspension of work visas, including H-1B, till the year-end was likely to affect the movement of skilled professionals who avail themselves of the non-immigrant visa programmes to work lawfully in the US. Srivastava had said that the government was assessing the impact of the decision on Indian nationals and industry is being assessed in consultation with the stakeholders.

There is also an apprehension within the Indian IT industry that the US government may extend the suspension beyond the year-end. The government has to ensure that even if the US does not revoke the visa suspension, there is no extension of the measure beyond the given time-line.