India and Egypt will further strengthen co-operation between its defence industries, and enhance the exchange of information and intelligence related to counter-terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

“We have decided that under the India-Egypt strategic partnership, we will develop a long-term framework of greater cooperation in political, security, economic and scientific fields,” Modi said in a statement after his bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Egyptian President is in New Delhi on a State visit and will attend the country’s Republic Day celebrations on Thursday as the chief guest.

During the talk, both leaders decided to elevate bilateral partnership to the level of `strategic partnership’, the PM said.

G-20 Presidency

“This year, India has invited Egypt as a guest country during its G-20 Presidency, which reflects our special friendship,” Modi added.

We commend Egypt for successfully hosting COP-27, and for its efforts to ensure the interests of developing countries in the climate sector, he said.