Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday that the upcoming India Energy Week will provide an opportunity to showcase India’s potential to be both an engine of global economic growth and a driver of global consumption.

The minister was speaking at the curtain raiser to India Energy Week, which will be organised from February 6–8, 2023 in Bengaluru. Puri also noted that the event has started to attract global attention.

“A country of 1.4 billion people is a critical driver of demand. We have one of the largest refinery capacities with 252 million metric tonnes per annum, which we are taking up to 400 million metric tonnes. Also, India will account for nearly 25 per cent of the increase in demand from 2020 to 2040,” he added.

The event will be organised during India’s G20 Presidency with the tagline—Growth, Collaboration, Transition, and is expected to feature more than 30 energy ministers, 50 CEOs, more than 30,000 attendees, 10,000 delegates, and over 650 exhibitors.

Further, the curtain raiser kicks off a series of preparatory events, including “Dancing Charge Electric Vehicles” on December 23, 2022 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi and a car rally of sustainable fuel vehicles from New Delhi to Manesar on January 8, 2023.

A number of energy sector companies from segments such as hydrocarbons, alternative and renewable energy, utilities and power generation, construction and industrialisation, technology and services, government, and academia, will be a part of the event. The two-day conference will have sessions on strategies for energy development, making energy accessible, and paving the way for net zero, among others.

