India enjoying the ‘there is no alternative’ factor: SBI report

India seems to be enjoying the ‘There is No Alternative (TINA) factor, as globally, all countries are facing the churn, and India seems to be the best placed jurisdiction in terms of growth and inflation outlook in FY23, according to State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department (ERD).

Referring to equity and currency markets in India reacting adversely to Powell’s hawkish speech, the ERD team observed that they were quick to recoup some of the losses in subsequent trades, with portfolio inflows turning positive, even though marginal, at $30 million on August 29.

The overall portfolio inflows since July 29 were at $7.6 billion (up to August 29) against an outflow of $14.7 billion in FY23 prior to July 29.

The ERD noted that China is facing a bleak outlook on the back of construction sector meltdown.

“In fact, we believe the China story may now be facing clear headwinds, and India is likely to benefit from such stark realities over the longer term.

“...With ageing, size of the family will gradually shrink. The housing demand will eventually decline in the long run in China as seen in Japan,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.

Ghosh emphasised that interestingly, even as China is grappling with a meltdown in construction sector, housing unit sales in India in H1 2022 (January-June) have reached the highest level since H1 2013.

“Low interest rates and comparatively low home prices, along with the renewed need for home ownership sparked by the pandemic, have been the primary drivers for this growth.

“Growing by 60 per cent in year-on-year terms, the sale of 158,705 units during H1 2022 was 19 per cent higher than the preceding period of H2 2021 in seven major cities,” he said.

Ghosh underscored that India is likely to be the beneficiary as China slows down in terms of new investment intentions.

Powell speech

While referring to Fed chair Jerome Powell’recent hawkish statement, Ghosh noted that the Fed funds futures now show odds of 75 basis points (bps) rate hike in the September meet at around 70 per cent, while Euro zone money markets are now pricing around 67 per cent chance of a 75 bps ECB rate hike in September.

“Central banks are now clearly walking to the days of hard landing ahead, aligning more with data dependant decisions, a corollary perhaps to their missing the boat on inflationary prints in hindsight, and the RBI may not want to be an outlier in forthcoming September policy, more so as Fed policy is lined up on September 20-21, ahead of RBI announcements,” he said.

In his speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said: “Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time. The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy.”