To explore possibilities of boosting connectivity investments in India’s North Eastern States and its neighbours, including Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), EU Delegation to India and the Asian Confluence, are jointly organising the India – EU Connectivity Conference in Meghalaya on June 1-2.

“The conference would focus on connectivity through three pillars namely, digital, energy and transport, with an aim to identify concrete projects for joint implementation. This was also identified as a key deliverable in the recently concluded Ministerial Meeting of the India – EU Trade and Technology Council,” per a release issued by the MEA on Wednesday.

The conference is an outcome of the India – EU Connectivity partnership which was launched during the India – EU Leaders’ Meeting in May 2021.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma and Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will inaugurate the two-day conference. “Senior officials of the Government of India, EU Commission, Government(s) of the North Eastern States of India, Government(s) of Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh and stakeholders from the private sector are expected to participate and provide their insights and views on the subject,” according to the release.

‘Sustainable growth’

The India-EU Connectivity Partnership is to promote transparent, inclusive, sustainable and rules based connectivity between EU and India and with third countries and regions, including Africa, Central Asia, and the Indo-Pacific. It seeks to create new opportunities via quality infrastructure and lead to socio-economic benefits from sustainable growth, shared norms and values, per the EU.