India-EU to soon begin negotiations on free trade, investment pacts: EC President

India and the EU will soon begin negotiations on free trade and investment agreements, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen has said.

“The EU is India’s third most important trade partner and one of its main investors. And we can do so much more,” she said at a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Our teams will soon begin negotiations on trade and investment agreements, the EC President added.

The two leaders reviewed progress in the vibrant India-EU Strategic Partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of trade, climate, digital technology and people-to-people ties, according to a tweet from Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Trade & Tech

A decision was also taken at the meeting to put in place a India-EU Trade and Technology Council. “This strategic coordination mechanism will allow both partners to tackle challenges at the nexus of trade, trusted technology and security, and thus deepen cooperation in these fields between the EU and India,” according to a statement issued by the EU..

. Von der Leyen is on a two-day visit to India for holding talks with leaders and industry, and attend the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue. She held meetings at TERI and the International Solar Alliance Headquarters on Sunday.