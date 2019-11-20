India, Europe 29 nations to cooperate in AI, green energy, IT, pharma, smart-cities

Alcatel 3T 10 review: Good-looking and affordable
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
“India and the Europe 29 group of Central, Northern and East European countries hold growth potential in areas such as artificial intelligence, new age technologies, new manufacturing technologies and can be the beacons of growth in a slowing world,” Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.
“The two regions have a lot of complementarities in areas such as smart cities, clean and renewable energy, start ups, IT and ITES and can develop a strong economic relationship with each other,” Goyal said at the India-Europe 29 Business Forum organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and industry body CII on Wednesday.
The Europe 29 region comprises Albania, Liechtenstein, Austria, Lithuania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Malta, Croatia, Moldova, Cyprus, Montenegro, Czech Republic, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Romania, Finland, Serbia, Greece, Slovak Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Icelland, Sweden, Latvia, Switzerland and Turkey.
Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova pointed out that her country had one of the lowest corporate tax rates in Europe at 10 per cent and a predictable and stable policy framework.
“I invite Indian industry to come and invest in my country. The two countries can work together in a number of areas including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, machinery and agri and food processing sectors,” she said while giving a presentation on the opportunities in Bulgaria at the Forum.
Nikolova highlighted Bulgaria’s strengths in both hardware and software and felt that Indian companies could be an ideal partner.
Slovak Republic’s First Deputy Minister of Economy Vojtecj Ferencz said that companies like TCS and Jaguar Land Rover had invested in the country but there was much more scope to step up Indian investment. “Sectors for investments include automobiles and auto components, electronics, and electrical equip.
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
The government has not been sympathetic to the beleaguered wind industry’s many demands, leaving it helpless.
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
The ongoing International Pepper Community meeting, declaring huge carry forward stocks in some producing ...
Like all other decisions in life, investing too can often be marred by emotional choices and psychological ...
Heritage homes can be turned from a money guzzler into a money spinner
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...