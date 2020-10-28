Economy

India extends ban on international flights till November 30

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 28, 2020 Published on October 28, 2020

Ban covers passenger flights; cargo operations to continue

India has extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India till November 30. Earlier, the ban was to be lifted at the end of October.

In a tweet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the restriction will not apply to the cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

“An international scheduled flight may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the tweet added.

India has not allowed scheduled inbound and outbound international flights since March 25.

It has entered into travel bubble arrangements with over a dozen countries including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Bangladesh, the Maldives and some countries in West Asia.

Under the travel bubble arrangement passengers who meet certain requirements, such NRIs and students who have long-term visas, are allowed to travel.

