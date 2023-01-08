Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said India is the fastest growing economy in the world. He also assured that empowering the farmer is the top priority of the present government.

Addressing a credit outreach programme in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said, “India has outplaced Britain to become the fifth largest economy in the world. People’s participation is further strengthening the economy.”

The programme saw the distribution of around ₹1,580 crore worth of loans under various schemes to over 33,800 accounts.

, Birla hoped people will become financially stronger and more empowered, which will induce new energy and strength into the entire economic system, thereby ensuring that the country becomes more powerful and prosperous.

Referring to various government schemes, Birla said through micro loans, the weakest sections of society and the economy can be empowered and made self-reliant.

He said, “When the economically weaker sections get micro loans at low rates from the government, they can increase their income with dignified work, and will be able to pave the way for economic prosperity, while supporting their families.”

Agri start-ups

Taking note of new start-ups in the agriculture sector, Birla said efforts are on to increase production in agriculture through innovation and new technology, organic farming, etc.

He also said that farmer empowerment is the foremost priority of the government. Emphasising the use of more technology in agriculture, he highlighted that the objective of the Pashu Kisan Credit Card Scheme is to make cattle rearers self-reliant and progressive, which will further increase their active role in nation-building.

