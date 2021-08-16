‘India forced to pause repatriation efforts’

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
India has been forced to pause its repatriation efforts following suspension of commercial operations from Kabul airport on Monday as the Taliban took over the Afghan capital, said the Ministry of External Affairs.
“We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the (repatriation) process,” said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, MEA, in an official statement on Monday in response to media queries.
We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return, and we are in touch with them, Bagchi pointed out. “The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak,” said the spokesperson.
The MEA is in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities, and will facilitate repatriation for those who wish to leave Afghanistan.
“There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them,” Bagchi added.
The Centre has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan, and has been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in that country, including calling for their immediate return to India. “We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members,” said the spokesperson
The Afghan airspace was closed to commercial flights following a chaos on the tarmac when thousands of citizens tried to board flights out of the country on Monday.
The Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday after 20 years of fighting the administration.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, and a new government is likely to be formed by the Taliban in the days to come.
