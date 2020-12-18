India, France collaborate for skill development in power sector

The first Centre for Excellence (CoE) for skill development in the power sector at the campus of National Institute of Solar Energy in India was inaugurated on Friday by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of National Education and Youth, Government of the French Republic, and Schneider Electric.

Set up to create a robust cadre of certified trainers and assessors across the country, the CoE has high-end modern labs designed keeping in mind future technology and will further strengthen India and France’s relationship in the energy sector, an official statement added.

“It will focus on creating a pool of highly skilled trainers and assessors for further training to increase the employability of candidates in electricity, automation and solar energy sectors. The Centre will design and deliver training for trainers, instructors, training of assessors and other high-end programmes in the power and solar sector,” the statement added.

‘Rapid strides’

Speaking at the inauguration, Raj Kumar Singh, Union Minister of State for Power, New & Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development, said, “India is taking rapid strides to move towards renewable energy to accelerate economic development, improve energy security and energy access while mitigating climate change challenges too.”