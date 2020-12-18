India, France collaborate for skill development in power sector

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
The first Centre for Excellence (CoE) for skill development in the power sector at the campus of National Institute of Solar Energy in India was inaugurated on Friday by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of National Education and Youth, Government of the French Republic, and Schneider Electric.
Set up to create a robust cadre of certified trainers and assessors across the country, the CoE has high-end modern labs designed keeping in mind future technology and will further strengthen India and France’s relationship in the energy sector, an official statement added.
“It will focus on creating a pool of highly skilled trainers and assessors for further training to increase the employability of candidates in electricity, automation and solar energy sectors. The Centre will design and deliver training for trainers, instructors, training of assessors and other high-end programmes in the power and solar sector,” the statement added.
Speaking at the inauguration, Raj Kumar Singh, Union Minister of State for Power, New & Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development, said, “India is taking rapid strides to move towards renewable energy to accelerate economic development, improve energy security and energy access while mitigating climate change challenges too.”
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Spread across five counties of England, this region of undulating hills, lazy rivers and somnolent villages is ...
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...