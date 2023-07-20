German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, said on Thursday that India and Germany have a mutual interest in strengthening cooperation, bringing in more investments and bringing more companies together to ensure that there is no overdependence on China.

Habeck, in an interaction with the media on the sidelines of a business event on Thursday in Delhi, said he was in India to discuss economic matters, energy matters related to sanctions, and renewables.

The Vice-Chancellor is on a three-day India visit and will also travel to Mumbai and Goa. His engagements include meetings with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, and Power and Minister for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh. On the last leg of his trip, Habeck will participate in the G20 Energy Ministers meeting in Goa.

Answering questions on China, Habeck said relationship with the country was a complicated one. “China is our biggest trading partner. So, a lot of companies companies have invested in China. It is a huge market. And this goes the same for India and for the US for example. On the other hand, we see that being dependent on only one market could be risk, and even more so if we see that economic issues are not politically neutral, and that interests are interwoven in the economic relations,” he said.

While it would be difficult to decouple from China, and nobody wanted that, but de-risking, diversification is of highest importance, he said.

Diversification, he said, means that other partnerships become more and more important.

“And my understanding from the talks I had with the Indian partners is that, this goes the same for India. So there’s a mutual interest from the German side and from the Indian side to strengthen our cooperation, bringing more companies together, bringing more investments, creating your common trade sphere so that we are being not too dependent on only one country,” he said.

On the price cap imposed on Russia oil by the G7 and India’s stance on it, Habeck said that the sanctions system means that the Western nations haven’t banned the trade of oil, but there was a price cap on it. “That means that you are allowed to buy crude oil and refine it, this is within the sanctions system, but making money out of it, bringing more money to Russia, using this sanctions system to benefit from it is not the idea of it,” he said.

In Mumbai, Habeck has plans of engaging with the Government of Maharashtra to visit a non-governmental project supporting sustainable development and to have an exchange with young Indian entrepreneurs.