India has stored crude to meet 20 per cent oil demand: Pradhan

India has imported and stored crude oil to meet 20 per cent of domestic demand, according to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing a Facebook Live interaction on the challenges and measures to overcome COVID-19, Pradhan said that India has tried to make the most of the unprecedented drop in crude oil prices.

"A crude price drop of this magnitude has never been seen before. Prices went into negative territory in the US as demand crashed. To make the most of the situation, India's strategic crude oil storage reserves have been filled up in this situation. Now there is 5.33 million tonne of crude oil stored in the country in underground caverns. Of this, nearly 2 million tonne has been recently procured at these low prices," Pradhan said.

"Another 7 million tonne has been procured by private and public sector companies and parked in floating reserves in the form of tankers. Some 25 million tonne of crude oil is in the pipelines and other segments of the refinery cycle," he said.

"In all there is around 20 per cent of domestic demand that can be met by this stored low priced crude oil when there is a need," Pradhan added.

Pradhan also said that the import bill of the country will be lower because of the fall in prices.