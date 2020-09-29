India has sufficient supplies of crude oil, LNG: Pradhan

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the erosion of 1/3rd of global energy demand, creating significant oil price volatility with cascading geopolitical impacts. This has also resulted in India’s crude oil and natural sourcing ability improving, according to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at the International Energy Security Conference 2020 organised by Global Counter-Terrorism Council (GCTC), Pradhan said: “We have enhanced our engagement with key global players and firmed up our strategic partnerships with producing countries such as United States of America, Russia, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates on one hand. There is also more engagement with consuming countries like South Korea and Japan.”

“We presently have sufficient supplies of crude oil and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). This is a result of our efforts to diversify sources of hydrocarbons,” he added.

Oil imports

Pradhan said that India’s oil marketing companies are now importing crude oil from more than 30 countries spread across Africa, North and South America, as well as South East Asia.

“New long-term contracts have been entered into by our counterparts in USA, Russia and Angola. LNG imports have also diversified from traditional suppliers such as Qatar to the US, Australia and Russia,” he said.

“With a significant demand crash globally, the hydrocarbons supplies are relatively less of a concern. We have been advocating a reasonable and affordable price mechanism for crude oil,” Pradhan added.

Commenting on the demand recovery in India, he said: “We are witnessing significant demand restoration of petroleum products to pre-Covid-19 levels from July onwards. Oil and gas Public Sector Undertakings alone will have investments of ₹ 1.2 lakh crore in the current fiscal spread across multiple projects.”

Commenting on strategic storage of crude oil, Pradhan said: “Taking advantage of low crude oil price in April and May 2020, to fill the strategic petroleum reserves. We improving domestic crude oil and product storage capacity from 74 days to 90 days.”

He also said that India is exploring overseas storage options.